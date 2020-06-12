France's 5G spectrum auction planned for end September - watchdog

PARIS: France plans to hold its much-awaited 5G spectrum auction at the end of September after a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's telecoms watchdog Arcep said on Thursday.

The auction, which had previously been postponed over disagreements between the French finance ministry and the watchdog, will take place "between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30," Arcep said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exact date of the auction "remains to be fixed", Arcep's president Sébastien Soriano told reporters.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)