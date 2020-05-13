France's CMA CGM gets 1.05 billion euro loan partly backed by government

CMA CGM has arranged a 1.05 billion euro (US$1.1 billion) syndicated loan to be 70per cent guaranteed by the French government, the shipping and logistics company announced on Wednesday.

It said the loan was arranged by a consortium of banks BNP Paribas , HSBC and Société Générale .

CMA CGM said it expects a 10per cent fall in market volumes in the first half of 2020 versus a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)