France's Le Maire pledges to make sure GE meets job commitments in Belfort

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he will call Lawrence Culp, the head of General Electric , in a bid to save jobs at the Belfort factory in eastern France.

FILE PHOTO: French government presents crisis recovery plan for economy
FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery speaks during a news conference to present the government's economic recovery plan from the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, France September 3, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

"We will make sure that GE respects its commitments regarding jobs in Belfort... I will have the opportunity to call GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp (on the issue)," Le Maire told a hearing at the French senate.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

