France's Le Maire pledges to make sure GE meets job commitments in Belfort

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he will call Lawrence Culp, the head of General Electric , in a bid to save jobs at the Belfort factory in eastern France.

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he will call Lawrence Culp, the head of General Electric , in a bid to save jobs at the Belfort factory in eastern France.

"We will make sure that GE respects its commitments regarding jobs in Belfort... I will have the opportunity to call GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp (on the issue)," Le Maire told a hearing at the French senate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey)