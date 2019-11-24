France's LVMH nears deal to buy US jewelry chain Tiffany for US$16.3 billion: source

French luxury group LVMH is nearing a deal to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for about US$16.3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

REUTERS: French luxury group LVMH is nearing a deal to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for about US$16.3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

LVMH is nearing a deal to acquire the chain for US$135 per share, the source said, adding that a deal could be announced as early as Monday.

Reuters reported earlier this week that LVMH had persuaded Tiffany to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid to close to US$16 billion.

Tiffany this month rebuffed LVMH's initial US$120-per-share all-cash offer, arguing it significantly undervalued the company.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

