France's LVMH nears deal to buy US jewelry chain Tiffany for US$16.7 billion: FT

REUTERS: French luxury group LVMH is nearing a US$16.7 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co , the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people close to the deal.

The boards of both the companies are set to meet on Sunday to approve LVMH's US$135 per share bid for the U.S. jewelry chain, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2rjrWWY.

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)