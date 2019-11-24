France's LVMH nears deal to buy US jewelry chain Tiffany for US$16.7 billion: FT

French luxury group LVMH is nearing a US$16.7 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co , the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people close to the deal.

A Tiffany &amp; Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris
A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The boards of both the companies are set to meet on Sunday to approve LVMH's US$135 per share bid for the U.S. jewelry chain, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2rjrWWY.

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

