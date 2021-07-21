France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case: Report

Business

France's Macron targeted in project Pegasus spyware case: Report

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson receives Legion of Honour in Paris
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony to award Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Legion of Honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PARIS: The phone of French President Emmanuel Macron has been targeted for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in project Pegasus spyware case, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday (Jul 20).

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark