France's Ucar offers new car service as competition intensifies

PARIS: French car hire service Ucar on Tuesday said users can now hire a new car with prices starting from 49 euros (US$55.5) a month, amid intense competition in the sector.

Ucar is one of many car-hire firms looking to challenge the dominance of companies such as ride-hailing app Uber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, French ride-hailing app Kapten won approval to launch the Kapten service in London.

(US$1 = 0.8837 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)