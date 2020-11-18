France to keep supporting Air France-KLM if needed: Government

PARIS: The French government will continue to support airline company Air France-KLM if necessary, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

Attal, holding a news conference after a cabinet meeting, was asked about a report that Air France-KLM was discussing plans to raise another €6 billion (US$7.1 billion) from its two government shareholders and other investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company received €10.4 billion in state-backed bailouts from France and the Netherlands earlier this year to help it cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state has always strongly supported Air France since the beginning of the crisis", Attal said, adding the company had ongoing talks with France's finance ministry.