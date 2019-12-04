F&N building S$80 million food and drinks facility in Tuas

SINGAPORE: Fraser and Neave is investing more than S$80 million to build a food and drinks facility in Tuas, in a move that will consolidate most of its non-alcoholic beverage operations in Singapore under one roof.

The 375,000 sq ft F&N Foods facility is to be the innovation centre of the F&N Group, and help the company accelerate the translation of ideas and concepts into finished products.

It is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2021.

The new facility will also help F&N - maker of the 100PLUS, Magnolia and F&N brands - address the evolving needs of consumers, including the demand for healthier products.

"F&N has launched zero sugar variants of its 100PLUS, F&N Orange and F&N SARSI drinks, as well as low- and no-sugar versions of its chilled Fresh Soya Milk brand NUTRISOY," said Dr Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board, at the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday (Dec 4).

"This new facility will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrancy of Singapore as a food innovation hub," he added.

Singapore has focused its efforts on having consumers choose healthier drinks as part of its war on diabetes.

In October, the Government announced that pre-packaged beverages that are high in sugar will have to display colour-coded “front-of-pack” nutrition labels. The label will apply to beverages such as soft drinks, energy drinks, juices, malted drinks, flavoured milk and cultured milk drinks.

A total ban on advertising will also be imposed on beverages that are deemed the most unhealthy and graded the lowest on the nutrition label.



F&N artist's impression of a viewing gallery. (Photo: F&N Foods)

"F&N’s vision for growth mirrors the aspirations of Singapore on three fronts: Promotion of a healthier lifestyle for Singaporeans; championing liveability and sustainability, and challenging new frontiers as an innovation launchpad," said Mr Koh Poh Tiong, chairman of the F&N Board Executive Committee, at the ceremony.

Mr Koh said that F&N - which has been in Singapore since 1883 - chose to build the integrated manufacturing, distribution and innovation facility here because of its "deep and strong" roots.

"136 years is a relatively long time; and, our roots have already grown deep and strong," he said.

"Most importantly, Singapore has served us well - not only as a strong base to produce, market and sell a wide portfolio of beverages to the many generations of consumers in Singapore, but also as a springboard for our exports to and expansion in the region," he added.

"We have confidence in Singapore and its future."