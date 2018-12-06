French anti-trust body fines home appliances firms 189 million euros

France's competition authority issued a total fine of 189 million euros (US$214 million) on six home appliance manufacturing companies for price-rigging.

FILE PHOTO - The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany September 4, 2014.

PARIS: France's competition authority issued a total fine of 189 million euros (US$214 million) on six home appliance manufacturing companies for price-rigging.

The French competition authority said on Thursday that the six companies concerned were Whirlpool , Electrolux , Bosch's BSH unit , Indesit, Candy Hoover and Eberhardt Frères.

It added that the fine, which was the result of a probe that had first started in 2012, was its biggest in 2018.

(US$1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

