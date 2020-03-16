French antitrust body fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution network and an abuse of economic dependence on its resellers.

PARIS: France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution network and an abuse of economic dependence on its resellers.

Two of Apple's wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were fined 63 million euros and 76 million euros respectiely, for unlawfully agreeing on prices, the authority said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products," it said

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)