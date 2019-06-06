French bank Credit Agricole sets target to raise net profit above 5 billion euros in 2022

French bank Credit Agricole unveiled a new set of profitability targets for 2022 after it met its 2019 targets a year ahead of schedule.

PARIS: French bank Credit Agricole unveiled a new set of profitability targets for 2022 after it met its 2019 targets a year ahead of schedule.

The bank now expects to raise its annual net profit above 5 billion euros (US$5.61 billion) in 2022, up from 4.4 billion in 2018, as it will seek more clients for its retail banks in Italy and France and expects to attract mid-sized companies with corporate banking services such as cash management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit Agricole expects its return on tangible equity to fall to 11per cent in 2022 down from 12.7per cent in 2018.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthiew Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas)