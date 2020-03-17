French carmaker Renault to halt production in France



French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was shutting down production at its industrial sites in France until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Orvault, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Renault said the shutdown would affect 12 sites and 18,000 workers in France.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Clarke)

Source: Reuters

