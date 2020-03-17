French carmaker Renault to halt production in France

French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was shutting down production at its industrial sites in France until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PARIS: French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was shutting down production at its industrial sites in France until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Renault said the shutdown would affect 12 sites and 18,000 workers in France.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Clarke)