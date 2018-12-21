French court fines oil group Total in Iran bribery case

A Paris court on Friday fined French oil group Total 500,000 euros for bribing foreign public officials in a case related to contracts in Iran in 1997.

Total was accused of paying some US$30 million in briberies under the cover of a consultancy contract to facilitate a deal for the South Pars gas field.

