French court fines Swiss bank UBS 3.7 billion euros for tax fraud

A French court will rule on Wednesday whether UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, helped wealthy French clients evade taxes between 2004 and 2012 and launder the proceeds.

PARIS: A French court on Wednesday found Swiss bank UBS AG guilty of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion and fined it 3.7 billion euros (US$4.20 billion).

The judges did not immediately announce any compensation to the French state for lost tax revenues. The state had sought an additional 1.6 billion euros in damages.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough)