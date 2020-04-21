French court to issue verdict in Amazon case on April 24 - judge

A verdict in a case involving U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon will be issued by the Court of Appeal in Versailles on April 24, a French judge said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon appealed a lower court ruling limiting deliveries from its warehouses in France to essential goods to allow authorities to conduct a deeper assessment of the risks posed by the new coronavirus to its workers.

