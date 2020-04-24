French court upholds ruling that limits Amazon deliveries during coronavirus crisis

A French court rejected US online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon must restrict deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Court of Appeal in Versailles said, adding that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a 100,000-euro (US$108,020.00) penalty.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)