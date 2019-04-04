French finance minister criticizes reported pay deal for Airbus boss Enders

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday criticized a reported bumper pay deal for Tom Enders, the outgoing chief executive of planemaker Airbus.

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday criticized a reported bumper pay deal for Tom Enders, the outgoing chief executive of planemaker Airbus.

"We're talking about excessive amounts here," Le Maire told BFM TV.

Advertisement

Le Monde newspaper earlier reported that Enders could get a golden parachute farewell pay deal worth 36.8 million euros (US$41 million).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)