French finance minister criticizes reported pay deal for Airbus boss Enders

Business

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday criticized a reported bumper pay deal for Tom Enders, the outgoing chief executive of planemaker Airbus.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders attends Airbus&apos;s annual press conference on Full-Year 2018 results in Bl
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2018 results in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

"We're talking about excessive amounts here," Le Maire told BFM TV.

Le Monde newspaper earlier reported that Enders could get a golden parachute farewell pay deal worth 36.8 million euros (US$41 million).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

