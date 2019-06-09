French finance minister Le Maire says necessary to preserve Renault-Nissan alliance

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said it was necessary to preserve the alliance between Renault SA and Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which he said has benefited the French automaker with synergies and technology.

TOKYO: French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said it was necessary to preserve the alliance between Renault SA and Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which he said has benefited the French automaker with synergies and technology.

Speaking at a gathering of G20 finance ministers in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka, Le Maire also said it was not his role to meet with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, and that the role of the state is as shareholder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French state owns 15per cent of Renault, which in turn owns 43per cent of Nissan. Le Maire was speaking days after Italy's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV called off a proposed merger with Renault citing the interference of the French government.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing)