French labour minister to visit to Bridgestone plant under threat

French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said she would visit a tyre plant in northern France next Monday as she reiterated calls on Japanese owners Bridgestone to consider alternatives to closing the site.

PARIS: French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said she would visit a tyre plant in northern France next Monday as she reiterated calls on Japanese owners Bridgestone to consider alternatives to closing the site.

"I can confirm that I will go on Monday with junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher to Bethune to meet with local officials and staff representatives," Borne told Sud Radio on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want Bridgestone to review all scenarios. It is its responsibility to look at all alternatives."

Bridgestone said on Wednesday that it would begin talks to close the factory in Bethune, which employs 863 people, in the face of weak demand for low-profile tyres, its main product.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)