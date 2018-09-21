French minister optimistic over buyer for Ford Blanquefort plant

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that talks with Belgian transmissions supplier Punch Powerglide over the purchase of Ford's Blanquefort gearbox plant in southwestern France should be concluded next month.

In June, the U.S. carmaker had said it would close the plant if no buyer could be found for the site, which employs 900 workers.

"I hope we can reach a deal before end-October," Le Maire said after meeting with staff representatives in Bordeaux.

Punch Powerglide was a "credible, solid buyer" but had yet to detail its plans and production forecasts for Blanquefort, Le Maire said.

