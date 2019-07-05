French official says 'not aware' of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler alliance

The head of French state holding APE said on Thursday he was "not aware" of any new discussions between Renault and Fiat Chrysler over a future alliance.

Martin Vial told France Info radio that Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remained a priority and that the state, which is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake, did not plan to reduce that stake.

Last month, Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.

