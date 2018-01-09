French prosecutor launches probe into Apple planned obsolescence: judicial source

Business

French prosecutor launches probe into Apple planned obsolescence: judicial source

A French prosecutor has launched an investigation of U.S. tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint by a consumer organization, a judicial source said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France on February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: A French prosecutor has launched an investigation of U.S. tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint by a consumer organization, a judicial source said on Monday.

The investigation, opened on Friday, will be led by French consumer fraud watchdog DGCCRF, part of the Economy Ministry, the source said.

A French consumer association called "HOP" - standing for "Stop Planned Obsolescence" - filed a legal complaint.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark