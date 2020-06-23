French StopCovid app led to 1.8 million activations as of June 22

French StopCovid app led to 1.8 million activations as of June 22

France's state-supported "StopCovid" contact-tracing app has been downloaded by 1.9 million people, roughly 2per cent of the population, leading to 1.8 million activations as of June 22, digital affairs minister Cedric O said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A screenshot showing the tracking application StopCovid is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken in Nantes, France June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Illustration/File Photo

The "StopCovid" smartphone app, which was launched on June 2, warns users if they have come into contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus to help to contain the epidemic as France emerges from lockdown.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Wriiting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

