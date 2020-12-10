French watchdog fines Google 100 million euros for breaching cookies rules

Business

PARIS: French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google 100 million euros (US$121 million) for breaching rules on online trackers (cookies).

The CNIL said in a statement it had also fined Amazon 35 million euros for breaching the same rules.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

