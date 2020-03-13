French watchdog set to fine Apple over anti-competitive behavior: sources

France's competition watchdog is set to fine iPhone maker Apple next Monday over anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales network, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the competition authority will give a decision on the matter on Monday, confirming an earlier report by online news website Politico Europe.

