FTC approves roughly US$5 billion Facebook settlement - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc&apos;s F8 developers conference
FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS: The United States Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly US$5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc over a long-running investigation into the company's privacy missteps, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The 3-2 vote by FTC commissioners broke along party lines, with the Republican majority lining up to support the pact while Democratic commissioners objected, according to the WSJ report, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/2NQm16F)

A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy, WSJ reported.

FTC and Facebook declined Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

