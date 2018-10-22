FTC gives conditional approval to Praxair-Linde merger

FTC gives conditional approval to Praxair-Linde merger

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that it will require Praxair Inc and Linde AG to divest assets in nine industrial gases product markets in United States, as part of a settlement that resolves charges that their proposed merger would likely be anticompetitive.

The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference in Munich
The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference with Linde in Munich, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The assets will be sold to companies including Messer Group GmbH and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, the FTC said. http://bit.ly/2Pj0eE0

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

