FTC issues orders to e-cigarette companies seeking sales, advertising data

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday (Mar 1) ordered five e-cigarette companies to turn over sales and advertising data, the federal regulator said in a statement.

The FTC issued prior orders in 2019 seeking information from earlier years as part of its ongoing study of the US e-cigarette market. The FTC sent orders to JUUL Labs.; RJ Reynolds Vapor Company; Fontem US; Logic Technology Development; and NJOY seeking information from 2019 and 2020 including annual data on sales and give-aways of e-cigarettes and characteristics of the companies’ e-cigarette products like product flavors.



