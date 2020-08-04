FTC probes Twitter over ad targeting practices

Business

FTC probes Twitter over ad targeting practices

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Twitter Inc for alleged violations of a law that prevents the social network from using personal data provided for security purposes to target ads, the company disclosed on Monday.

An illustration picture shows the Twitter logo reflected in the eye of a woman in Berlin
An illustration picture shows the Twitter logo reflected in the eye of a woman in Berlin, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Twitter Inc for alleged violations of a law that prevents the social network from using personal data provided for security purposes to target ads, the company disclosed on Monday.

In a regulatory filing, Twitter said it received a draft FTC complaint alleging violations between 2013 and 2019.

Twitter said it estimates probable loss of between US$150 million and US$250 million in settlement charges, and has already recorded US$150 million of that estimate in accrual related to the allegations.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark