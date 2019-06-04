FTC to examine how Facebook's practices affect competition - WSJ

FTC to examine how Facebook's practices affect competition - WSJ

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustratio
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Shares of the social media giant were down 4per cent in midday trading.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

