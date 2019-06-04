FTC to examine how Facebook's practices affect competition - WSJ

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

REUTERS: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares of the social media giant were down 4per cent in midday trading.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)