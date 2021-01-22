FTSE Russell deletes CNOOC from global and China indexes due to US ban

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete CNOOC Ltd from its global and China indexes due to the U.S. investment ban.

The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's global indexes and the FTSE China 50 Index will be effective on Jan. 27, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; editing by David Evans)