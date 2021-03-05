FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on US order

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will omit Xiaomi Corp from its global and China indexes in line with a U.S. executive order from then-president Donald Trump.

The deletion follows the Trump administration's placement of Xiaomi on a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to Chinese military, barring U.S. investors from holding shares in the company.

The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's Global All Cap index and the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes will be effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, it said in a statement.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration added Xiaomi and eight other companies to the blacklist in mid-January.

At the time of the placement, Xiaomi denied it had any ties to the Chinese military. Later that month, the smartphone maker filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in response.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Toby Chopra)