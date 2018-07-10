Fuji Xerox chief sees no breakup of Fujifilm-Xerox JV

The head of Fuji Xerox Co, the joint venture between Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Xerox Corp , said on Tuesday there would be no breakup of the joint venture despite an escalating dispute between the two companies.

"I'm confident a breakup will not happen because that wouldn't make sense (for Xerox) in terms of the energy, money and time it would take to do so," Fuji Xerox President Kouichi Tamai told Reuters in an interview.

Xerox threatened last month that it may not renew its technology agreement with Fuji Xerox after being sued by Fujifilm last for calling off their proposed US$6.1 billion merger.

