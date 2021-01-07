Fujifilm says will invest US$2 billion in new large-scale cell culture production site in U.S
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it will invest US$2 billion to establish new large-scale cell culture production site in the United States.
The new plant will help accelerate growth of the Japanese company's biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO), Fujifilm said in a release. The new site will be built near an existing Fujifilm site with production expected to start in the spring of 2025.
