Fujitsu, Fanuc, NTT unit to set up cloud JV to digitise factory floors

TOKYO: Fujitsu Ltd , Fanuc Corp and a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will set up a cloud computing service company for factories, the three Japanese firms said on Wednesday.

The new company, to be owned 40per cent by Fujitsu and 30per cent by Fanuc, will help manufacturers digitise their factories by offering a cloud platform that collects, stores and analyses data on machine operations and others.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)