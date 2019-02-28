Future Retail to operate US-based 7-Eleven stores in India

India's Future Retail Ltd said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Texas, U.S.-based 7-Eleven Inc via a unit to run its stores, marking the convenience retailer's entry into India.

The company said https://bit.ly/2U6Sbtc the first store was expected to open in 2019 and that it planned to convert some of its existing locations to the 7-Eleven brand.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

