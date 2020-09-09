Futures bounce after tech rout sends Nasdaq into correction

Nasdaq futures bounced on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

REUTERS: Nasdaq futures bounced on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

The tech-heavy stock index tumbled 4.1per cent on Tuesday, bringing total losses since Sept. 2 to 10per cent, with declines led by stocks such as Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc after a rally dominated by the so-called "stay-at-home" winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investors were also unnerved by heavy trades in tech stock call options by SoftBank Group Corp during the run up in U.S. equities. A measure of demand for protective put options in relation to call options, used to bet on upside, has risen sharply.

Tesla Inc surged 7per cent in premarket trading after shedding about US$80 billion of its market capitalization in the previous session following its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500.

At 5:37 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 196 points, or 1.77per cent, Dow e-minis were up 140 points, or 0.51per cent, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 25.75 points, or 0.77per cent.

Wall Street's fear gauge slipped further away from near three-month highs as stock markets also shrugged off news about AstraZeneca pausing global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lululemon Athletica Inc dropped 4.9per cent after the yogawear maker forecast a drop in current-quarter adjusted profit due to higher marketing expenses.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)