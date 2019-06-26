Futures bounce on trade hopes, Micron results

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China were close to reaching a trade deal, with strong results from chipmaker Micron adding to the upbeat mood.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China were close to reaching a trade deal, with strong results from chipmaker Micron adding to the upbeat mood.

"We were about 90per cent of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin said in an interview to CNBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade-sensitive industrial companies, including Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc, gained about 1per cent in premarket trading.

The three main Wall Street indexes fell nearly 1per cent on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve chairman pushed back on pressure from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates.

However, traders still fully expect a rate cut from the Fed in July and see a 25per cent possibility of a half-point move.

The S&P 500 index has rallied 6per cent so far in June, hitting a record high last week, on hopes that the Fed would cut rates to counter the impact of the trade war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micron Technology Inc jumped 7.8per cent, leading a rally among chipmakers which often source and supply products to China.

The company said it had resumed some shipments to Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and still expected demand for its chips to recover later this year.

Shares of Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp rose between 1.4per cent and 3per cent.

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 104 points, or 0.39per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.39per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 47.25 points, or 0.62per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Market participants are awaiting a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan on Friday.

Among other stocks, General Mills Inc slipped 3.2per cent after the food packaging company missed quarterly sales estimates, hurt by lower demand for its snacks in North America.

On the data front, the Commerce Department is expected to report that overall orders for durable goods likely dipped 0.1per cent in May, after a 2.1per cent fall in the prior month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)