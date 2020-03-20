Futures buoyed by stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures firmed 4per cent on Friday, at the end of another torrid week for financial markets that have been battered by growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street's three main indexes ended higher on Thursday as investors drew comfort from sweeping fiscal and monetary measures around the globe aimed at softening the blow to world economy from the virus outbreak.

At 05:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 817 points, or 4.08per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 94.25 points, or 3.95per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 355.5 points, or 4.89per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 3.41per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed up 0.47per cent at 2,409.39​ on Thursday.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

