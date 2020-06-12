Futures climb after Wall Street's worst day in three months

U.S. stock index futures surged about 2per cent on Friday, pointing to a quick rebound for Wall Street from its biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronnavirus infections.

Big U.S. lenders including Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley rose between 3per cent and 5per cent in premarket trading after taking a hammering earlier this week.

The S&P 500 closed about 6per cent lower on Thursday as nerves over a rising number of new infections in several U.S. states replaced expectations of a swift recovery that drove the Nasdaq to a record high and led the S&P 500 well above its March lows.

The Federal Reserve's indication of a long road to recovery on Wednesday also heightened concerns, putting the three main U.S. stock indexes on track for their worst week in about three months.

At 6:09 a.m. ET (10:08 GMT), U.S. e-minis stocks futures rose 1.99per cent to 3,070.25 points. The daily up trading limit for S&P futures is at 3,152.

Dow E-minis were up 608 points, or 2.42per cent, with 59,444 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 163 points, or 1.68per cent.

The CBOE volatility index eased about 4.5 points after spiking to 40, its highest level since April 23.

Photoshop maker Adobe Inc rose 5.2per cent after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud software.

Yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 4.9per cent after posting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to coronavirus-led store closures.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)