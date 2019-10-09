Futures climb as US-China tensions ease

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

China is still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States, Bloomberg reported, despite the inclusion of top Chinese artificial intelligence startups in a trade blacklist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately, the Financial Times reported Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 193 points, or 0.74per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.85per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 72.75 points, or 0.95per cent.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to dollar value of extra purchases being offered by China after the Financial Times corrected its report)

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement