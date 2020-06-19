Futures climb on optimism over swift recovery

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1per cent on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.7per cent in premarket trading and Chevron Corp gained 0.4per cent as Brent crude rose above US$42 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and oil producers' promise to meet supply cuts.

California, Florida and North Carolina urged mandatory mask use on Thursday as at least six states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. Mainland China also reported 32 new cases of infections, an uptick from a day earlier.

Risk of a resurgence of the virus outbreak has led to choppy trading sessions this week, but the three main stock indexes are set to wrap up the week higher after a strong retail sales report for May and signs of additional official stimulus.

The S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Thursday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching its sixteenth rise in the past 19 sessions.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are now about 8per cent and 12per cent below their respective record closing highs hit in February, while the Nasdaq is about 0.5per cent below its all-time closing high on June 10.

Markets are likely to become more volatile during Friday's session on account of "quadruple witching," as investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to expiration.

At 6:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 240 points, or 0.92per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.80per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 78.25 points, or 0.78per cent.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 7.6per cent on plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States next month and the company expects returning to full-seating capacity around Thanksgiving.

Later in the day, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a video conference where he will talk about ways regions and cities across the country can help their workforces better withstand and recover from shocks related to the pandemic.

