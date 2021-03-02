Futures dip after S&P 500's best day in nine months

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday after Wall Street's strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday after Wall Street's strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 ended 2.4per cent higher on Monday, its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 65 points, or 0.21per cent and 500 E-minis were down 13 points, or 0.33per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 47.5 points, or 0.36per cent.

The U.S. bond markets have stabilized since a selloff sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a one-year high last week, sparking fears over high valuations in the stock market and emerging as a competitive alternative to equities.

Later in the week, investors will focus on ISM's service sector survey as well as the monthly U.S. jobs report to ascertain the economic health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley dipped between 0.3per cent and 1.1per cent premarket.

Zoom Video Communications Inc jumped about 10per cent after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as it expects millions of people to continue using its video-conferencing platform.

GameStop and other "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment and Koss shed about 1per cent and 4.4per cent after a sharp surge on Monday with no apparent news on the shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)