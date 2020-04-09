Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims number

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts.

The number of initial jobless claims are expected to have surged to 15 million in the past three weeks, even with figures for the week ended April 4 likely slipping to a seasonally adjusted 5.25 million, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Estimates in the survey were as high as 9.295 million, and the final report from the Labor Department is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Wall Street jumped on Wednesday on early signs the coronavirus outbreak in U.S. hot spots was close to peaking, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 ending more than 3.4per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil , Chevron , Marathon Oil and Apache Corp rose between 1.5per cent and 16per cent in premarket trade ahead of a meeting of the world's biggest oil producers to discuss production cuts.

At 06:02 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.03per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.2per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 0.3per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 0.28per cent.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)