Futures drop as tensions spike ahead of crucial trade talks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China ahead of a high-stakes negotiation.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China ahead of a high-stakes negotiation.

Trump vowed not to back down on imposing new tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing "stops cheating our workers", even as a Chinese delegation is set to hold talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday to salvage a trade deal.

Advertisement

China has threatened to retaliate if tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods increase to 25per cent on Friday, rekindling worries of a global economic slowdown and pushing investors to seek safety in assets such as government bonds and the Japanese yen.

The S&P 500 is set to extend a three-day losing streak that has pulled it 2.6per cent below the record high of 2,954.13 hit last week.

Trade-sensitive industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc dropped 0.7per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 163 points, or 0.63per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 18.25 points, or 0.63per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 59.25 points, or 0.77per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chipmakers such as Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp fell between 1.2per cent and 2.5per cent. The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor index has declined almost 5per cent so far this week.

The sector, which is heavily reliant on China for revenue, was also pressured by a modest profit growth forecast from Intel Corp.

In a bright spot, Tapestry Inc jumped 12.7per cent after the company beat quarterly profit estimates and announced a US$1 billion share buyback program.

On the data front, a report from the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show trade deficit having widened to US$50.2 billion in March from US$49.4 billion in February.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The Labor Department is scheduled to release producer price index for final demand, which is expected to have edged up 0.2per cent in April after rising 0.6per cent in March.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)