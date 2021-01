Futures edge higher ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the new Biden administration to aid the economic recovery while awaiting a reading on the weekly jobless claims.

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the new Biden administration to aid the economic recovery while awaiting a reading on the weekly jobless claims.

Labor Department's data is expected to show that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped in the latest week but remained well above the 900,000 mark, likely due to a relentless surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

President Joe Biden is expected to launch an array of initiatives in his initial days in office, including ramping up testing and vaccine rollouts.

Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday and Republicans in the Congress signaled a willingness to work on Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan that would enhance jobless benefits and provide direct checks to households.

Wall Street's main indexes ended at record highs in the previous session, when Biden took office, with the S&P 500 clocking in a 14per cent rise since the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Gains during the period were centered around economy-linked stocks to shares of solar-powered companies.

However, stock market valuations are near a 20-year high and investors are wary of the fuel left in trades betting on his policies. Corporate results could present an important test of whether the rally has run ahead of fundamentals.

At 06:43 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis were up 43 points, or 0.14per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.18per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 47.5 points, or 0.36per cent.

United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped about 2per cent in premarket trade after posting a fourth straight quarterly loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said it aims to cut about US$2 billion of annual costs through 2023.

Ford Motor Co added about 3per cent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the U.S. automaker's stock.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)