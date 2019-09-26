Futures edge higher on US-China trade optimism
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as positive comments from China on U.S. trade talks put a cap on this week's politically driven selling.
Shares in one of this year's market success stories, Beyond Meat , surged another 11per cent as it added McDonald's Corp to the list of clients for its plant-based patties.
The S&P 500 fell as much 1.1per cent on Tuesday on news that U.S. Democrats were planning an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, but recovered on Wednesday after Trump hinted at a sooner-than-expected trade deal with China. The benchmark index closed about 1.4per cent shy of its record high hit in late-July.
Beijing said on Thursday it was in close communication with the United States and was preparing to make progress with their trade talks in October.
"President Trump has a habit of changing his tune when it comes to China, so some traders might remain skeptical of the remarks," CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said in a note to clients.
"We have heard this sort of commentary before, and it hasn't always worked out, but the mood is upbeat nonetheless."
Investors are also eyeing a final reading of U.S. economic growth for the second quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) that is expected to remain unchanged from initial estimates. Data on weekly jobless claims is also due at the same time.
Trade-sensitive chipmakers rose in premarket trading, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc , Micron Technology Inc and Nvidia Corp up between 0.1per cent and 0.5per cent. Micron is set to report its quarterly results later in the day.
At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.16per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.13per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.02per cent.
Facebook Inc slipped 1per cent as a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of the social media company.
Leisure cruise operator Carnival Corp dropped 2.4per cent before the release of its quarterly results.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)